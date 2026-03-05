Sweden suggests banning hijabs for kids

5 March 2026 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Christian Democrats in Stockholm have launched an initiative to ban children from wearing hijabs in kindergartens and primary schools, targeting ages one to nine, AzerNEWS reports.

At the national level, the party also advocates prohibiting burqas and niqabs for employees of government agencies.

"We are making this proposal because we see a concerning trend in Stockholm’s kindergartens. Swedish values must be respected, and children should be allowed to remain children," said party leader Nike Erbrink.

Erbrink explained that the proposal reflects worries about growing pressure from parents and the influence of so-called “honor norms” within educational settings. The party also suggests conducting a study in local kindergartens to assess whether staff face similar pressures and how frequently children attend wearing headscarves. Christian Democrats argue that clear legislation would help kindergarten staff navigate issues related to religious and cultural norms more confidently.

The initiative has sparked debate. Representatives from the Liberal Party warn that such a ban could prompt some parents to withdraw girls from municipal schools and enroll them in religious private institutions instead.

This is not the first time Sweden has grappled with this issue. A few years ago, the municipalities of Skurup and Staffanstorp in the Skåne region attempted to ban headscarves in kindergartens and schools. However, administrative courts ruled that these measures lacked legal grounding and violated religious freedom. The Supreme Administrative Court upheld this decision and refused to review the case.

Interestingly, public opinion on the matter is divided. While some parents support the initiative as a way to promote integration and secular education, others argue that it infringes on personal freedoms and could stigmatize children for their religious identity. Experts suggest that the debate reflects broader societal tensions in Sweden over multiculturalism, secular values, and children’s rights.