Azerbaijan to fully automate VAT refund system in coming days

5 March 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The “VAT Refund” mechanism in Azerbaijan will be fully automated in the coming days, said Orkhan Nazarli, head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking at the forum “Vision for the Future of the Tax System: A New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions” in Baku, Nazarli said the initiative will simplify the VAT refund process for citizens.

He noted that the State Tax Service is launching a new social partnership project together with Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank.

“The goal of the project is to further simplify the VAT refund mechanism for citizens and ensure that refunded funds are received more quickly,” Nazarli said.

Under the new system, when payments are made using cards issued by the two banks, receipt data generated by new-generation cash registers will automatically appear in the taxpayer’s electronic cabinet. The process of submitting a VAT refund request will also be fully automated.

According to Nazarli, the new system will increase transparency while significantly simplifying the refund process for citizens.