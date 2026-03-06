Turan Tovuz advances to Azerbaijan Football Cup semifinals

6 March 2026 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Another quarterfinal match of the Azerbaijan Football Cup was played, AzerNEWS reports.

The match between Kapaz and Turan Tovuz ended with a 2–0 victory for Turan Tovuz.

In the first game between the teams, the Tovuz club won 1–0. Thus, the team coached by Kurban Berdyev secured a place in the semifinals.

On March 6, Sabah will also face Gabala away. The match, which will take place at the Gabala City Stadium, will start at 18:00. The first match between the teams ended in a goalless draw.

Note that Zira and Qarabag had earlier advanced to the semifinals.

The Azerbaijan Cup is one of the country's main domestic football tournaments. It was first established in 1936, during the period when Azerbaijan was part of the Soviet Union. At that time, however, Azerbaijani clubs competing within the Soviet league system did not take part in the competition in its current national format.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan has introduced various format changes over the years in an effort to increase interest and enhance the tournament's prestige.

Under the current structure, clubs from the Azerbaijan First League (second tier) enter the competition in the opening round. The winners progress to the second round, where teams from the Azerbaijan Premier League (top division) join the tournament. The quarterfinals and semifinals are played over two legs, with home-and-away fixtures, while the final is decided in a single, head-to-head match.