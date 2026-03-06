Azerbaijan Forces on High Alert: Bayramov confirms evacuation of Azerbaijan’s Tehran Embassy and Tabriz Consulate

6 March 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks yesterday send a clear message following the drone attack on Nakhchivan, stressing that Azerbaijan’s security and diplomatic measures are being implemented at the highest level, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a press briefing in Baku with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popshoi, Bayramov referred to President Aliyev’s statements at the Security Council on March 5, highlighting Azerbaijan’s response to the incident.

“Yesterday, we discussed the issue in a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister. The Iranian side promised to seriously investigate the issue, and we are waiting for the results,” Bayramov said.

He added that President Aliyev has given relevant instructions regarding the drone strike:

“Diplomatic steps have already been taken regarding the incident, a note has been issued, and I had a telephone conversation with my colleague. The initiation of an investigation by Iran into the issue is now a general process. Azerbaijan's security measures are being implemented at the highest level under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The level of readiness of the military forces has been maximized against the backdrop of regional tensions.”

He also stated, "We will wait for the results of the investigation by Iran concerning the drone attacks. Based on the findings, we will take further steps and make decisions."

Bayramov also confirmed that instructions have been issued to evacuate both the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz, underscoring the seriousness with which Azerbaijan is approaching the situation.

Tehran's four "Arash-2" drones have targeted the passenger terminal of the airport in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and a school near the village of Shakarabad, close to the border with Iran. Tehran has since denied involvement in the incident. Four people were injured during the incident.

Azerbaijan has dismissed Iran’s denial of responsibility for the drone attacks carried out against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stating that the claims are unacceptable in light of technical evidence.

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a criminal investigation after unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iranian territory targeted civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.