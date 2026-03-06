Azerbaijan partially reopens Iran border for cargo trucks after temporary suspension

6 March 2026 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, border crossings for Azerbaijani trucks returning from Iran and Iranian trucks returning from Azerbaijan have now resumed at the Astara, Bilasuvar, and Julfa checkpoints.

Following Resolution No. 66 dated March 5, 2026, of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all cargo transport across the Azerbaijan–Iran border, including transit, had been temporarily suspended.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!