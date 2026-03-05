Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee reviews achievements in sports [PHOTOS]

5 March 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An event dedicated to "Physical Education and Sports Day" has been held at the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee, AzerNEWS reports.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee, Shahin Ismayilov, addressed the event.

In his speech, Shahin Ismayilov pointed out that the main purpose of the event was to discuss the development of physical education and sports in the country, the state policy implemented in this field, existing achievements, and future directions.

He noted that sports play an important role in encouraging young people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, fostering a sense of patriotism, and contributing to the social development of society. He also addressed current challenges in the field and shared his views on several pressing issues related to sports.

Later, during the event, the Head of the Sports Department at the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elnur Mammadov, delivered a presentation on the country's sports results over the past year. It was noted that Azerbaijani athletes won 2,113 medals in international competitions last year. He also spoke about efforts to expand the sports movement in the country, create modern sports infrastructure, and successfully host prestigious international sporting events.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee, Chingiz Huseynzade, emphasized that thanks to the attention and support of the head of state, sports have become one of the priority sectors in the country. He stressed that this is clearly reflected in the successes achieved by Azerbaijani athletes on the international stage. He also stressed the importance of improving the legislative framework to stimulate the sports economy and expand sponsorship in the sports sector to ensure the sustainability of these achievements.

Participants in the discussions highlighted the importance of ensuring the mass participation of people in sports, the need to raise a healthy and patriotic younger generation, and the achievements Azerbaijan has gained in the field of sports.

They also exchanged views on the tasks ahead and the prospects for further development in this area.