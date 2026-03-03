Azerbaijan accelerates development of green energy corridors connecting Europe and Central Asia

3 March 2026 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is rapidly emerging as a strategic hub for regional electricity and green energy interconnectors at the crossroads of Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. This role is being further strengthened through the development of the Middle Corridor and the international “Trump Route for Peace and Prosperity.”

As reported by AzerNEWS, the statement was made by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, during his address at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, held in Baku.

According to the minister, strategic cooperation with international partners once again underscores the importance of diversifying energy and data connectivity, as well as supply routes across the Caspian and Black Sea regions. He emphasized Azerbaijan’s indispensable role within this evolving architecture.

Shahbazov highlighted that through the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe routes, including direct connections via Nakhchivan and transit options through Armeni, as well as the Trans-Caspian and East–West Green Energy Corridors, the renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan and Central Asia is being integrated into a unified system.

“With the addition of fiber-optic components, these projects will establish a long-term, diversified electricity and data bridge with Europe,” the minister noted.