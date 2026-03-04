IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Ghaani reportedly detained over espionage claims
Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has reportedly been detained, according to Iranian media outlets, AzerNEWS reports.
Unconfirmed reports claim that Ghaani is accused of espionage activities in favor of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.
He has reportedly been condemned because he was allegedly the last official to meet with the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei before his death. Additionally, he is said to be the last official to meet with Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah. All died by Israeli rocket strikes right after the meetings.
According to the same sources, the detention was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
There has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the reports at this time.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!