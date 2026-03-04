IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Ghaani reportedly detained over espionage claims

4 March 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has reportedly been detained, according to Iranian media outlets, AzerNEWS reports.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Ghaani is accused of espionage activities in favor of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

He has reportedly been condemned because he was allegedly the last official to meet with the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei before his death. Additionally, he is said to be the last official to meet with Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah. All died by Israeli rocket strikes right after the meetings.

According to the same sources, the detention was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

There has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the reports at this time.