FIFA reveals 2026 World Cup poster

4 March 2026 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

The press office of the International Football Federation (FIFA) has unveiled the official poster for the 2026 World Cup, set to take place next summer across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, AzerNEWS reports.

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, three artists collaborated to design the tournament poster: Carson Ting from Canada, Minerva GM from Mexico, and Hank Willis Thomas from the USA.

“The official poster of the tournament celebrates the spirit of cooperation, excitement, and unity that defines this historic moment,” the FIFA press office stated.

The artwork reflects the shared cultural heritage of the three host nations while highlighting the global passion for football. Fans can spot subtle references to iconic landmarks and local traditions from each country, making the poster a visual journey across North America.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 and will run until July 19, marking the first World Cup to feature an expanded format of 48 teams. With matches set in multiple cities across three countries, this edition promises to be the largest and most diverse tournament in the history of the sport.

Poster’s collaborative design mirrors the tournament itself—a celebration of teamwork, diversity, and the unifying power of football that transcends borders.