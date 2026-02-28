Israel launches attack on Iran [Breaking]

28 February 2026 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

11:11

A U.S. official told Al Jazeera that the recent attacks were conducted as part of a joint military operation with the United States, which has deployed a substantial fleet of fighter jets and warships to the region in an effort to pressure Iran into reaching an agreement on its nuclear program.

The Associated Press reported that the strike in Tehran targeted areas near the offices of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to local sources, Khamenei is not currently in Tehran and has been relocated to a secure location.

***

11:00

According to reports, the airstrikes targeted the Seyed Khandan district of Tehran, where the building of Iran’s Ministry of Defense is located.

Sources linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Mehrabad Airport in Tehran also came under attack. It was further reported that trading on the Tehran Stock Exchange had been suspended.

Iranian sources stated that large-scale cyberattacks began simultaneously with the missile strikes.

Multiple targeted assassination attempts were reportedly carried out across Iran, with each missile aimed at a specific objective. The Ministry of Intelligence was also said to have been attacked.

In Tehran, the Presidential building and a state complex were reportedly targeted. Israeli sources claimed that there was an assassination attempt against President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Mobile phone networks experienced disruptions in some areas of the Iranian capital, according to reports.

***

Israel has carried out a preemptive strike against Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Israeli media outlets.

The announcement was made by Defense Minister Israel Katz, who said the action was aimed at neutralizing threats against the country.

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran in order to eliminate threats directed at Israel,” Katz stated.

He added that an immediate nationwide state of emergency had been declared.

Air raid sirens were reported across parts of Israel following the announcement. The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command urged civilians to remain close to bomb shelters and follow official safety instructions.

In a statement, authorities said that “due to the security situation,” residents should verify the location of their nearest protective shelter and avoid non-essential travel until further notice.

The developments mark a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about broader regional instability.