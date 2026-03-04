ANAS Folklore Chief meets UNESCO Türkiye Chair to deepen cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

4 March 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Hikmat Guliyev, Director of the Folklore Institute of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and Doctor of Philology, held a meeting in Ankara with Professor Mehmet Öcal Oğuz, Chair of the UNESCO Turkiye National Commission, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, Hikmat Guliyev provided detailed information on the research conducted at the ANAS Folklore Institute, the results achieved, the institute’s structure, and the ongoing scientific and methodological updates. He highlighted work on understanding and studying folklore as a dynamic cultural system, as well as research in the areas of digital transformations and internet folklore. Guliyev noted that in the contemporary stage, studying folklore not only as texts but also as collective cultural memory, national identity, and a social-communicative system has been identified as a priority direction.

The discussion also focused on the preservation, documentation, and transmission of multinational intangible heritage elements included in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Possible avenues for scientific and institutional collaboration in this field were explored. In particular, the importance of joint research and presentation of shared intangible cultural heritage among Turkic peoples on international platforms was emphasized.

During the meeting, Hikmat Guliyev presented Professor M. Öcal Oğuz with a plaque in recognition of his contributions to the methodological study, preservation, and international promotion of Turkic folklore. Hikmat Guliyev also gifted five volumes from the Folklore Institute's "Western Azerbaijan Folklore" series, as well as his monographs on the archetype of the wise elder and internet folklore.

The meeting was also attended by Professor Konuralp Ercilasun of Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University, Associate Professor Aynur Ibrahimova from the Folklore Institute, and Özge Züleyha Ömeroğlu, Acting Deputy Secretary General of the UNESCO Turkiye National Commission.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Hikmat Guliyev was presented with a prestigious collection of publications issued by the UNESCO Turkiye National Commission.