Instagram sees dip while Facebook surges in Azerbaijan’s February social media rankings

4 March 2026 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In February, user engagement on the Instagram platform in Azerbaijan declined by 4.26 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 16.85%, AzerNEWS reports, according to data from the Global Stats Statistical Center.

Facebook ranked second, with its market share rising by 10.92 percentage points over the month to 39.8%.

YouTube held the third position with a 21.93% share, experiencing a slight decline of 0.69 percentage points from January.

Pinterest came in fourth, seeing its local market share drop by 2.16 percentage points to 8.83%.

Professional networking platform LinkedIn ranked fifth, with a 5.79% share, a decrease of 1.94 percentage points during the month.

Finally, the X platform (formerly Twitter) occupied the sixth spot, with a 5.38% share, down 1.58 percentage points compared to the previous month.