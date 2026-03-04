Instagram sees dip while Facebook surges in Azerbaijan’s February social media rankings
In February, user engagement on the Instagram platform in Azerbaijan declined by 4.26 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 16.85%, AzerNEWS reports, according to data from the Global Stats Statistical Center.
Facebook ranked second, with its market share rising by 10.92 percentage points over the month to 39.8%.
YouTube held the third position with a 21.93% share, experiencing a slight decline of 0.69 percentage points from January.
Pinterest came in fourth, seeing its local market share drop by 2.16 percentage points to 8.83%.
Professional networking platform LinkedIn ranked fifth, with a 5.79% share, a decrease of 1.94 percentage points during the month.
Finally, the X platform (formerly Twitter) occupied the sixth spot, with a 5.38% share, down 1.58 percentage points compared to the previous month.
