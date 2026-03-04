Drone attacks target US military base and hotel in Erbil

4 March 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

A US military base and a hotel in the Iraqi city of Erbil have reportedly come under drone attack, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Details of the attack, including the extent of damage or possible casualties, have not yet been disclosed.

The incident follows earlier reports that facilities linked to the Central Intelligence Agency in Iraq and Saudi Arabia were targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles.

Tensions in the region have escalated in recent weeks. After the second round of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran on February 17 ended without progress, the United States reportedly increased its military presence near Iran, deploying more than 150 aircraft to bases in Europe and the Middle East.

A third round of talks concerning Iran’s nuclear program was held on February 26 in Geneva. The negotiations, conducted under the administration of US President Donald Trump, were described by some observers as a final opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. However, no concrete agreements were reached. According to reports, Tehran declined to halt uranium enrichment, dismantle nuclear facilities, or accept indefinite restrictions on its nuclear program.

Foreign media further reported that on the morning of February 28, Israel and the United States launched airstrikes against targets in Iran.

Some outlets have claimed that senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as high-ranking military figures, were killed in the strikes. However, these reports have not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the deaths of the individuals mentioned.