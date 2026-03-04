Iraq suspends Kurdistan oil exports to Türkiye’s Ceyhan Port amid Iran conflict

4 March 2026 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Iraq has suspended oil exports from the Kurdistan region to Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, AzerNEWS reports via Bloomberg.

According to the agency, transportation of approximately 200,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) was halted after producers reduced output as a precautionary measure amid the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry has reportedly appealed to several domestic producers to scale back oil production. The move follows disruptions caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has significantly affected international shipping and prevented tankers from entering the Gulf.

As a result, a shortage of vessels at Iraq’s southern export terminals and declining shipments have pushed storage facilities toward critical capacity levels.

In January, Iraq’s oil production stood at 4.157 million bpd. Currently, production has reportedly dropped sharply, with only around 50,000 bpd being produced for local consumption in the Middle East.