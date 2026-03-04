Former Iran President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad appears in video after death rumors circulate

4 March 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has appeared in a newly circulated video after rumors about his alleged death spread widely in recent days, AzerNEWS reports.

Amid the escalating tensions surrounding the U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict, unverified reports claiming that the former Iranian president had been killed began circulating on social media from the early days of the confrontation.

However, in a newly shared video distributed across several Iranian Telegram channels, Ahmadinejad is seen alive.

There is currently no confirmed information regarding when or where the video was recorded.

Iranian authorities have not issued an official statement addressing the earlier death claims.