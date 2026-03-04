Former Iran President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad appears in video after death rumors circulate
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has appeared in a newly circulated video after rumors about his alleged death spread widely in recent days, AzerNEWS reports.
Amid the escalating tensions surrounding the U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict, unverified reports claiming that the former Iranian president had been killed began circulating on social media from the early days of the confrontation.
However, in a newly shared video distributed across several Iranian Telegram channels, Ahmadinejad is seen alive.
There is currently no confirmed information regarding when or where the video was recorded.
Iranian authorities have not issued an official statement addressing the earlier death claims.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!