Young people participate in patriotic project [PHOTOS]

4 March 2026 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The project "In the Footsteps of Heroes" implemented with financial support from the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and organized by the ASAN Volunteers, has successfully concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

On the first day of the project, participants visited key historical and military sites in Baku, including Ganimetler Park, Victory Park, the Azerbaijan Museum of Military History, and the Independence Museum.

During the excursion, the youth received detailed information on the historical significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as the military equipment and weapons on display. Through archival materials, documents, and exhibits, participants gained in-depth knowledge of key stages in the country's independence and military history. The visit also included discussions with the youth, answers to their questions, and detailed explanations of important historical facts.

On the second day of the project, participants met with reservist military personnel—Warrant Officer Sarkhan Abbasov and Chief Lieutenant Alik Yusifov of the Naval Forces.

During the meeting, the servicemen shared insights into their military service, operations in which they participated, challenges they faced, and the experience they gained. They stressed the importance of loyalty to the homeland, teamwork, discipline, and moral preparation, offering advice and guidance to the young participants.

The event continued in an interactive format, allowing volunteers to ask questions and gain firsthand information about real combat experiences.

The main goal of the project was to foster patriotism among young people, strengthen their connection to Azerbaijan's history, national and spiritual values, and military heritage, and cultivate a sense of civic responsibility.