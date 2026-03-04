Top five non-oil export destinations identified for January 2026

4 March 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The top five export destinations for Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector in January 2026 have been announced, AzerNEWS reports, citing the February issue of the "Export Review" by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Russia ranked first among the country’s key non-oil export markets. However, exports to Russia declined by $11 million compared to the same period last year, falling from $81 million to $77 million.

Second place was taken by Switzerland, where exports increased by $16.4 million year-on-year, reaching $38.6 million in January 2026.

Meanwhile, Georgia ranked 3rd among Azerbaijan’s export destinations. Exports to Georgia rose by $5.1 million compared to the previous year.

Exports to Turkiye, which ranked fourth among the main destinations, declined by $5.6 million year-on-year, totaling $31.5 million.

A similar trend was observed for Ukraine, which ranked fifth. Exports to Ukraine decreased by $6.6 million compared to January 2025, amounting to $15.2 million this year.