TikTok drops controversial privacy tech for DMs

4 March 2026 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

TikTok has announced that it will not introduce end-to-end encryption for private messages, a controversial privacy technology widely used by other social media platforms, AzerNEWS reports.

The company stated that such encryption could reduce its ability to ensure user safety.

End-to-end encryption means that only the sender and the recipient can read the contents of a message. It is generally considered one of the most secure methods of digital communication. Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and X have implemented this technology to strengthen user privacy.

However, critics argue that strong encryption can make it harder to combat harmful or illegal content, as neither technology companies nor law enforcement agencies can access encrypted private messages.

TikTok explained that introducing end-to-end encryption would limit the ability of security teams and police to review messages when necessary, particularly in cases involving potential threats to minors. The company said its decision prioritizes user protection, especially the safety of young people who make up a significant share of its audience.

According to TikTok, the platform has around 30 million monthly users in the United Kingdom and more than one billion users worldwide.

The debate over encryption reflects a broader global discussion about the balance between privacy and security. While privacy advocates argue that encryption is essential to protect users from data breaches and surveillance, governments in several countries have pushed for greater access to digital communications to tackle crime and online abuse. TikTok’s decision places it firmly on the side of enhanced moderation capabilities rather than maximum message privacy — a move that may continue to spark debate among digital rights groups.