Turkiye’s FM has phone call with Iranian counterpart after ballistic missile incident

4 March 2026 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken by phone with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi following the interception of a ballistic missile launched from Iran that was headed toward Turkish airspace.

As reported by AzerNEWS, according to a statement released by Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Minister Fidan conveyed Ankara’s reaction regarding the missile, which was detected entering Turkish airspace after being launched from Iranian territory and was subsequently neutralized.

During the call, Fidan emphasized the importance of avoiding any actions that could lead to further escalation of regional tensions.

Earlier, Turkiye’s Ministry of National Defense announced that the ballistic missile, after being launched from Iran and passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace, was identified as heading toward Turkiye. It was intercepted and neutralized in a timely manner by NATO air and missile defense forces deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish authorities have not reported any casualties or damage related to the incident.