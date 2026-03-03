Georgia reaffirms commitment to Southern Gas Corridor and Black Sea Energy Cable

3 March 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The platform of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council plays a crucial role in sharing expertise, shaping strategies, and strengthening mutual trust, Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, said during a ministerial session held within the framework of the council, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the event, Kvrivishvili emphasized that the Southern Gas Corridor clearly demonstrates what can be achieved through joint efforts, contributing to enhanced energy security and diversification.

According to the minister, Georgia proudly contributes as a transit country and has been an active supporter of the Southern Gas Corridor initiative.

“When it comes to international energy projects, we are open to any proposals and cooperation opportunities. This will help create a healthier and more stable environment where energy demand is met both within the region and beyond,” she stated.

Energy security remains one of Georgia’s top priorities. The minister noted that the country has developed a long-term strategy and a 10-year action plan aimed at further developing its energy sector. By 2036, Georgia plans to achieve full energy self-sufficiency and increase its installed capacity by an additional 11.5 GW, which would also expand export potential.

Kvrivishvili highlighted one of the key regional initiatives - the Black Sea energy cable project, which will pass through Georgia to Romania, enabling the transmission of clean energy to Europe. In parallel, Georgia is working with Azerbaijan, Romania and Hungary on the development of the Green Energy Corridor, including the installation of electricity interconnectors.

“This infrastructure is not only an initiative but a shared commitment,” she said, stressing that renewable energy holds a central place in Georgia’s strategy.

The country plans to implement more than 6,000 MW of electricity projects, including wind and solar power plants. If realized, these projects will establish a stable framework for renewable energy supply. The government is also reviewing delayed projects and seeking to attract new investments to accelerate their implementation.

Georgia remains firmly committed to continued regional cooperation and to contributing to energy security and the delivery of clean energy. “Through such partnerships, we believe we can ensure a more reliable, sustainable, and interconnected energy future,” the minister concluded.