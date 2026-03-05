Students shine at badminton rournament during Sports Week [PHOTOS]

5 March 2026 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A thrilling badminton tournament has been held for students at the Volan Badminton Club as part of the "Sports Week", AzerNEWS reports.

The competition saw enthusiastic participation, with 20 male and 18 female students competing for top honors.

In the women's category, Ulkar Mammadova from Azerbaijan Medical University claimed first place, followed by Narmin Gozalova from Azerbaijan State University of Architecture and Construction in second.

The third-place spot was shared by Shahla Zarbaliyeva from Azerbaijan University of Languages and Ayan Aliyeva from Sechenov University.

On the men's side, Asaf Allahverdiyev of Azerbaijan State University of Economics took the top prize. Marven Richard from Azerbaijan Medical University secured second place, while Baghir Ismayiov of Azerbaijan State University of Economics and Emin Jafarli from Azerbaijan Medical University shared third place.