Book exhibition marks 90th anniversary of prominent critic and scholar

A book exhibition dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of prominent literary critic and scholar, Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, State Award laureate, and Honored Scientist Yashar Garayev (1936-2002) has been presented to visitors at the Azerbaijan National Library, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibition features selected works of the scholar, including his articles, interviews, reports, and speeches. Books edited, prefaced, or reviewed by him are also on display.

In addition, the exhibition showcases publications that reflect Yashar Garayev's life and multifaceted literary and scientific career.

It includes scholarly and journalistic articles as well as memoirs, providing a comprehensive view of his contributions to Azerbaijani literature and criticism.

Yashar Garayev began his professional career at the Institute of Language and Literature named after Nizami, Azerbaijan SSR Academy of Sciences, holding positions such as chief laboratory assistant, junior researcher, senior researcher, head of the Department of Theory and Literary Process, and deputy director for scientific affairs. He later served as the institute's director in 1987. His literary career started in 1955 with early notes published in the newspapers "Lenin tərbiyəsi uğrunda" and "Azərbaycan gəncləri".

Over the years, he regularly contributed scholarly articles on contemporary literary processes, theater criticism, and other issues in artistic literature. His works appeared under the names "Yaşar," "Q. Yaşar," and "Y. Qarayev".

Yashar Garayev held significant positions in Azerbaijan's literary community. He led the Criticism and Literary Studies Council of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union from 1976 to 1991 and later served as secretary for criticism and literary studies.

He was also a member of the Higher Attestation Commission and the presidium of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Creative Arts serving as both a contributor and editor. Yashar Garayev contributed to major scholarly works, including the nine-volume "History of World Literature" by the Maxim Gorky Institute of World Literature, "History of Multinational Soviet Literature (pre-revolutionary period)", and the seven-volume "History of Azerbaijani Literature" by the Nizami Institute of Literature.

Throughout his life, Yashar Garayev was deeply involved in the country's scientific, literary, and cultural development. He held leadership and advisory roles in numerous organizations, including the Institute of Literature's Scientific Council, the Architecture and Arts Institute, the Turkmenistan Academy of Sciences' Institute of Language and Literature, the Azerbaijan State Publishing Committee, editorial boards of national journals such as "Azərbaycan" and "Ulduz", the Bilik Society, and the Encyclopedia Scientific Editorial Board.

He also served in various capacities within the Writers’ Union at both the USSR and Azerbaijan levels.

Yashar Garayev passed away on August 25, 2002, and was laid to rest at the Fakhri Khiyaban Cemetery.