Spanish PM rejects war on Iran, as Trump threatens trade cut with Spain

4 March 2026 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a vocal critic of the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, reaffirmed his government’s stance against military action, declaring “no to war” and emphasizing that the Spanish people oppose “this disaster.”

As reported by AzerNEWS, speaking on the potential consequences, Sánchez referenced the 2003 invasion of Iraq, saying it had left the world less secure. He warned that a war on Iran would not create a more just international order, improve environmental conditions, or enhance the lives of ordinary people.

“The current crisis shows how humanity’s great disasters begin,” Sánchez said, urging governments to “not play Russian roulette with the destiny of millions.”

The comments come amid rising tensions with the United States. US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off all trade with Spain over Madrid’s refusal to allow US military use of its bases for operations linked to strikes on Iran.