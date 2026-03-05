Iranian missiles reportedly hit Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Airport, two casualties reported [VIDEO/UPDATED]

5 March 2026 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The UAVs that fell in Nakhchivan are reported to be Iranian-made Arash-2 UAVs.

We will provide official information as it becomes available.

The DIO Arash, Arash 2 is an Iranian long-range one-way attack drone in the Islamic Republic of Iran's military service since 2020. It has a 2,000 km strike range and carries a 150 kg warhead.

We have photos taken from the scene following the drone attack on Nakhchivan International Airport.

It is important to note that these drone attacks were launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic around noon today. One drone struck the terminal building of the Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shekarabad.

As a result of the attack, the airport building sustained damage, and two civilians were injured.

Images are provided by the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC)

Azerbaijan has condemned drone attacks launched from the territory of Iran that targeted the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, causing damage to infrastructure and injuring civilians, according to an official statement, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information released, the incidents occurred around noon on March 5. Azerbaijani authorities said two drones were launched from Iranian territory toward Nakhchivan.

One of the drones reportedly fell on the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, damaging part of the facility. Another drone crashed near a school building in the village of Shekarabad.

Officials said the attack resulted in injuries to two civilians and caused damage to the airport building.

Azerbaijan strongly condemned the strikes, describing them as unacceptable and stating that such actions contradict the norms and principles of international law. The Azerbaijani side also noted that the incident risks further escalating tensions in the region.

Baku has called on Tehran to urgently clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and to provide an explanation. Authorities also demanded that the Iranian side take immediate measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Azerbaijani government stated that it reserves the right to take appropriate retaliatory measures.

Following the incident, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilu, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Azerbaijani officials said a strong protest will be conveyed to the Iranian side and a formal note of protest will be presented.

We have located one of the drones that crashed in an open area, quite close to the airport.

Iranian missiles, or what also seems like a drone, have struck the airport in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, though no official confirmation has been issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense or other authorities, AzerNEWS reports.

Videos shared online appear to show flashes and explosions in the vicinity of the airport, with users alleging that the site was targeted amid the ongoing escalation involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The authenticity of the footage and the exact circumstances of the alleged strike have not yet been independently verified.

The reported incident comes as tensions across the region remain high following recent military operations against Iran, which have triggered retaliatory missile launches and heightened fears of a broader regional confrontation.

Nakhchivan, an Azerbaijani exclave bordering Iran, Türkiye, and Armenia, occupies a strategically sensitive position in the South Caucasus. Any confirmed strike in the territory would mark a significant escalation with potential implications for regional security.

Authorities in Azerbaijan have not yet released a statement regarding the circulating footage or the reported impact near the airport. Further details are expected as officials assess the situation and verify the information.

