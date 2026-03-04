Azerbaijan’s Deputy Tourism Chief participates in UN Tourism Ministers’ Summit in Berlin

4 March 2026 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azada Huseynova, Deputy Chairperson of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, took part in discussions held within the framework of the UN Tourism Organization’s Ministers’ Summit in Berlin, Germany. The event brought together tourism ministers from nearly 20 countries.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the agency, during the summit Huseynova held a bilateral meeting with Abdulaziz Akkulov, Chairman of the State Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan. The sides exchanged views on target markets, operational approaches, and promotional strategies in the tourism sector.

The parties also reviewed progress achieved under the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation signed in April 2025 between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Uzbekistan National PR Center. Discussions focused on further strengthening collaboration and agreeing on additional tools to enhance joint initiatives.

As part of the visit, a meeting with representatives of Germany’s tourism industry was organized at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany. Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev welcomed participants and emphasized Azerbaijan’s rich tourism potential, highlighting attractions likely to appeal to German travelers.

In her remarks, Huseynova provided detailed information about major international events that Azerbaijan will host in the near future. The Azerbaijan Tourism Board also delivered a presentation showcasing the country’s tourism offerings and answered questions from industry representatives.