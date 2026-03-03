Zendaya and Tom Holland: Hollywood's secretly married couple?

3 March 2026 19:09 (UTC+04:00)

Hollywood may have a new power couple quietly off the radar. Reports are swirling that Zendaya and Tom Holland may have already tied the knot, leaving fans and media surprised, AzerNEWS reports citing foreign media.

The revelation came from Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, who mentioned at a recent awards event that the couple's wedding had already occurred and the public simply missed it. While neither Zendaya nor Holland has officially confirmed the marriage, the comments sparked a wave of speculation across social media.

The duo's romance traces back to 2016 on the set of Spider‑Man: Homecoming.

They went public with their relationship in 2021 and got engaged over the 2024 holiday season. Since then, they have become one of the most closely watched celebrity couples, with fans following both their red-carpet moments and everyday outings.

Despite the marriage rumors, both stars remain active in Hollywood, with several high-profile projects lined up for 2026.