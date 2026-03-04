Azerbaijani gas plays stabilizing role amid market volatility, Bulgaria says

4 March 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijani natural gas is playing a stabilizing role amid ongoing market volatility, according to a statement from the Ministry of Energy of Bulgaria, AzerNEWS reports.

The ministry noted that approximately 40 percent of Bulgaria’s current natural gas consumption is supplied by Azerbaijan under a 25-year contract.

“This agreement guarantees predictability and reliability of supplies, as well as some of the most competitive pricing terms in Europe. During periods of unstable markets, Azerbaijani gas acts as a stabilizing factor, deliveries continue uninterrupted, and contractual parameters help limit the impact of sharp price fluctuations. This reduces pressure on businesses and households, strengthens economic resilience, and preserves the competitiveness of Bulgarian industry,” the ministry said.

The ministry also highlighted that with the commissioning of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector in October 2022, Bulgaria has become an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor infrastructure, which connects the Caspian region to European markets.

“Enhanced connectivity provides flexibility in times of crisis, access to diversified supply sources, and more efficient use of transit potential. For Bulgaria, this means not only reliable deliveries but also an active role in managing regional gas flows,” the ministry added.

The statement also cited remarks by Bulgaria’s acting Energy Minister, Traycho Traykov, delivered in Baku during the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

“Amid ongoing energy shocks, high exchange prices, and geopolitical uncertainty, the Southern Gas Corridor remains a key pillar of stability for Bulgaria and Southeastern Europe,” he said.

Traykov emphasized that the development of regional gas infrastructure and Bulgaria’s long-term partnership with Azerbaijan in natural gas supplies are essential for strengthening energy security and diversifying sources and routes.

“In times of crisis such as these, strategic partnerships demonstrate their true value. Azerbaijan is a reliable long-term partner and a cornerstone of our energy stability,” the minister stressed.