Over 1,160 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijani border amid escalating military operations
A total of 1,161 people have been evacuated from Iran through the Azerbaijani border following the military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, AzerNEWS reports.
According to available information, 224 Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border between February 28 and March 4 (10:00).
In addition, 937 foreign nationals from 37 countries were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan during the same period.
The evacuated foreign citizens include:
- 361 citizens of China
- 246 citizens of Russia
- 76 citizens of Pakistan
- 99 citizens of Tajikistan
- 18 citizens of Saudi Arabia
- 9 citizens of Georgia
- 7 citizens of Belarus
- 6 each from the United Arab Emirates and Slovakia
- 5 citizens of Serbia
- 4 each from Jordan, Switzerland, Iran, Nigeria and Japan
- 3 each from Qatar, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Mexico and the Philippines
- 2 each from Nepal, Kazakhstan, France, Türkiye, Italy and Yemen
- 1 each from Great Britain, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Myanmar, Brazil, Maldives and South Africa
