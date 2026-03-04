Over 1,160 people evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijani border amid escalating military operations

4 March 2026 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A total of 1,161 people have been evacuated from Iran through the Azerbaijani border following the military operations launched by the United States and Israel on February 28, AzerNEWS reports.

According to available information, 224 Azerbaijani citizens crossed the border between February 28 and March 4 (10:00).

In addition, 937 foreign nationals from 37 countries were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan during the same period.

The evacuated foreign citizens include: