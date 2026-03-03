National judo team claims seven medals at Tashkent Grand Slam [PHOTOS]

3 March 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national judo team claimed seven medals at Tashkent Grand Slam 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

Gold medals were secured by Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg), while Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) and Jamal Gamzatkhanov (+100 kg) added bronze to the tally. Earlier in the tournament, Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) and Omar Rajabli (81 kg) had also won gold, and Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) took silver.

With this medal haul, Azerbaijan finished second in the overall team standings, and notably claimed first place in the men's competition, highlighting the squad's strength and consistency.

OTS Group Tashkent Grand Slam 2026 brought together 370 judokas from 39 countries.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.