Japan’s embassy in Azerbaijan suspends operations amid tensions in Iran
The Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan has suspended its activities due to the current situation in the region, AzerNEWS reports.
According to a statement shared on the embassy’s official social media accounts, operations have been halted for an indefinite period.
“Due to the events taking place in the region, the embassy has suspended its activities for an indefinite period. Acceptance of visa applications and issuance of ready-made visas have also been suspended.
We ask for your understanding. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the statement said.
The suspension includes both the submission of new visa applications and the collection of previously issued visas.
No timeline has yet been provided for the resumption of services.
