Azerbaijani MFA confirms only one citizen injured in Iran amid airstrikes

2 March 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

No new reports have emerged regarding injuries to Azerbaijani citizens in Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The MFA stated that, as of now, the situation remains unchanged.

It is recalled that on February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on several cities within the republic.

According to information released by the Azerbaijani MFA on March 1, only one Azerbaijani citizen was reported injured. Diplomatic missions are providing full support to the individual, and their condition is reported as stable and satisfactory.

In accordance with the ongoing crisis, Azerbaijani embassies and consulates in the region are operating in an enhanced security mode. Following the travel advisories issued by the MFA, Azerbaijani citizens in Iran are being assisted in leaving the country. Depending on their location, evacuees are using overland routes via the Azerbaijan–Turkiye border.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and support of Azerbaijani nationals in the region.