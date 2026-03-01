Tajik citizens and Saudi delegation evacuated via Astara border crossing [PHOTOS]

1 March 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Five citizens of Tajikistan have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan through the “Astara” border crossing point, AzerNEWS reports.

The Azerbaijani side created all necessary conditions to ensure the safe and smooth passage of the individuals. The evacuees had reportedly traveled to the Islamic Republic of Iran for medical treatment but were forced to return due to the current situation in the region.

At present, an 18-member diplomatic delegation of Saudi Arabia is also being evacuated via the Astara border crossing.

Earlier, 30 Azerbaijani citizens and one Italian citizen were evacuated to Azerbaijan amid the escalating developments. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and facilitate crossings through designated land routes as regional airspace restrictions remain in place.