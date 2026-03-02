OPEC+ boosts production as global oil market shows stability

2 March 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The countries participating in OPEC+ have agreed to increase oil production for April, signaling cautious confidence in the stability of the global energy market, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the organization, eight member states will collectively raise their daily production quota by 206,000 barrels per day (bpd). The decision was driven by stable forecasts for the global economy, healthy market conditions, and relatively low oil inventories.

It is worth recalling that in October last year, OPEC+ began the gradual return of 1.65 million bpd in previously agreed production cuts to the market. At that time, quotas were increased by 137,000 bpd. However, due to seasonal declines in demand, the planned output increase was temporarily suspended during the first quarter of 2026.

The statement emphasized that participating countries will continue to closely monitor market developments. Their primary objective remains preserving stability in the global oil market. To that end, members retain the flexibility to revise production plans and adjust voluntary cuts if necessary.

The organization also underlined that a cautious approach will be maintained to safeguard market balance. In this context, flexibility will be preserved regarding the suspension or cancellation of the voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million bpd announced in November 2023.

The eight countries participating in the agreement — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman — are currently implementing two major restriction packages: 2.2 million bpd and 1.65 million bpd. The latter was initially set to remain in force until the end of 2026.

The next OPEC+ meeting is expected to take place on April 5, where market conditions and the future direction of production policy will once again be reviewed.