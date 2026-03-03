Sacred meaning of Fire Tuesday before Novruz

3 March 2026 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

One of the most ancient and beloved celebrations in Azerbaijan is Novruz holday, the spring festival that marks renewal, awakening, and the beginning of a new year, AzerNEWS reports. Deeply rooted in tradition, Novruz reflects centuries of spiritual beliefs, communal values, and reverence for nature.

Preparations for Novruz begin a month before the holiday itself. According to folk belief, the arrival of spring is preceded by four sacred Tuesdays, each dedicated to one of the fundamental elements of nature. These are known as Su Çərşənbəsi (Water Tuesday), Od Çərşənbəsi (Fire Tuesday), Yel Çərşənbəsi (Wind Tuesday), Torpaq or Axır Çərşənbə (Earth or Final Tuesday).

Each Tuesday symbolizes the gradual awakening of the natural world. Water begins to flow, fire brings warmth, wind stirs the air, and finally the earth comes to life. Together, they herald the coming of Novruz — the rebirth of nature and the start of a new cycle.

In Turkic mythology, Tuesday holds special meaning. According to legend, the creation of the world began on the second day of the week, making Tuesday a sacred day associated with beginnings and transformation.

Among these four Tuesdays, Fire Tuesday holds a particularly powerful place in the народная imagination. It signals that winter is nearly over and that warmth is returning to the land.

Fire has always occupied a sacred space in Azerbaijani culture. Seen as an earthly reflection of the sun, it represents warmth, protection, vitality, and purification. For ancient Turkic peoples, fire was more than a natural phenomenon, it symbolized unity and collective strength.

On this evening, bonfires are lit in courtyards, streets, and village squares. Traditionally, a young boy lights the fire, symbolizing purity. People gather around the flames and jump over them three or seven times, saying:

“Ağırlığım-uğurluğum odda yansın!”

(“May my hardships and misfortunes burn in this fire!”)

The act is not simply playful,it is symbolic cleansing. Illness, sorrow, misfortune, and negativity are believed to be consumed by the flames. Importantly, the bonfire is never extinguished with water; it must burn out naturally. The ashes are later carried away from the home, symbolically removing troubles from the household.

In old beliefs, the final Tuesdays of the year were also connected with ancestral spirits. It was thought that once a year, the souls of departed family members returned to visit their descendants. If they found no light in the hearth, they would leave disappointed. For this reason, families ensured that fires burned brightly, welcoming both the living and the spirits of the past.

No celebration is complete without a festive table. On Fire Tuesday, warm dishes are especially favored. Plov often prepared with beans (lobi) or chicken is considered essential, symbolizing abundance and prosperity.

Traditional sweets such as shakarbura, pakhlava, and gogal, later central to the Novruz table, represent wishes for sweetness and joy in the coming year. Roasted nuts — hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, and chickpeas symbolize fertility and growth.

The color red, associated with fire and vitality, is also prominent. A red ribbon tied around samani (sprouted wheat) represents life force, protection, and energy.

Homes are illuminated with candles to dispel darkness both literal and symbolic. People reconcile differences, exchange kind words, and express hopes for a brightfuture.

Fire, in this sense, warms not only the body but also the heart. It strengthens bonds within families and communities, reminding everyone that renewal is both a natural and a spiritual process.

--------

Photo Credit: Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve