Germany plans to ban BMW and Mercedes sales
The German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe is calling for a ban on the sale of cars with internal combustion engines by BMW and Mercedes-Benz starting in 2030. To achieve this, the organization has filed climate lawsuits with the Bundesgerichtshof (BGH), Germany’s highest civil court, AzerNEWS reports.
