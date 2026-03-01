One dead, 32 injured in Kuwait from Iranian strikes
Kuwait's health ministry reported Sunday that one individual has died and injured people increased to 32, as a result of Iranian strikes, AzerNEWS reports.
The deceased has not been identified.
All 32 wounded are foreign nationals, according to ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad. The injured are suffering from a range of trauma, including chest, head, and abdominal wounds. He confirmed that 15 patients have been moved to Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital for further care.
Meanwhile, the UAE has announced three fatalities and 58 wounded in its own territory due to the same attacks.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!