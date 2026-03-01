One dead, 32 injured in Kuwait from Iranian strikes

1 March 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Kuwait's health ministry reported Sunday that one individual has died and injured people increased to 32, as a result of Iranian strikes, AzerNEWS reports.

The deceased has not been identified.

All 32 wounded are foreign nationals, according to ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad. The injured are suffering from a range of trauma, including chest, head, and abdominal wounds. He confirmed that 15 patients have been moved to Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital for further care.

Meanwhile, the UAE has announced three fatalities and 58 wounded in its own territory due to the same attacks.