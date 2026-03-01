Manat holds steady against US dollar, mixed movement against Euro and Ruble

1 March 2026 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, the weighted average rate at the end of the week stood at 1.7 manat (1.00 USD) per dollar.

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0016 manat this week, while the weighted average rate fell by 0.00256 manat, reaching 2.00654 manat (approximately 1.18 USD) per euro.

Meanwhile, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0017 manat. However, the weighted average declined by 0.00192 manat, amounting to 2.21268 manat (approximately 1.30 USD) per 100 rubles.

The manat also slightly weakened against the Turkish lira. The official exchange rate dipped by 0.0001 manat to 0.0388 manat (approximately 0.023 USD) per lira, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00014 manat to 0.03876 manat (approximately 0.023 USD).