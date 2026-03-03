US munitions 'virtually unlimited': Trump

3 March 2026 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

United States President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that US munitions stockpiles at medium and upper medium grades are at record levels and "virtually unlimited", AzerNEWS reports.

He added that wars could be fought "forever" and successfully using the current supplies.

Talking about the high-grade weapons supply, Trump admitted, "We have a good supply, but are not where we want to be." He credited his first-term administration with rebuilding the military and said the country is "stocked, and ready to WIN, BIG!!!"

In his remarks, posted as the US and Israel fight Iran, Trump also criticized former President Joe Biden for sending "hundreds of billions of dollars" worth of advanced weapons to Ukraine without replacing them.