US aircraft crash in Kuwait as Iran claims F-15 was shot down

2 March 2026 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Several American warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, but all crew members survived, AzerNEWS reports, citing Kuwait’s Defence Ministry, as regional tensions escalated amid a third consecutive day of Iranian strikes across the Gulf.

In a statement, a defence ministry spokesperson said: “Several US warplanes crashed this morning. We confirm that all crew members survived.” The spokesperson added that the cause of the crashes remains under investigation.

Authorities launched immediate search-and-rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transferring them to hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Officials said the personnel are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Iran’s state broadcaster claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet had been shot down in Kuwait by Iranian air defence fire, but the claim has not been independently verified.

Earlier, widely circulated footage on social media appeared to show what looked like a US F-15 aircraft going down in Kuwait. The videos also showed a pilot descending by parachute and later being transported in a civilian vehicle. Authorities have not officially confirmed the authenticity of the footage or provided further details about the aircraft involved.