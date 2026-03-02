Farid Gayibov: Healthy athlete–coach ties are essential

2 March 2026 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov has addressed the opening ceremony of the first-ever Coaches Forum held in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

In his remarks, the minister stressed the importance of the event and the vital role of coaches in modern sport.

"It is encouraging to see the participation of a considerable number of well-known experts at the forum," the minister said, welcoming attendees to the landmark gathering.

Farid Gayibov outlined the forum's significance for the nation's coaching community, describing their profession as both demanding and deeply responsible:

"The work of our specialists is truly challenging and carries immense responsibility. They face not only professional difficulties, but also various human factors. All of this requires tremendous energy and patience. It is certainly not an easy field. I would like to once again express my gratitude to each of you for your dedicated and demanding work."

The minister also pointed out that modern realities have brought shifting expectations, and that certain areas have experienced setbacks. In this context, he stressed the importance of building healthier, more contemporary relationships between athletes and coaches.

"For this reason, the relationship between athlete and coach must be structured in line with today's conditions and in a healthier manner. Alongside this, other important issues that require attention will also be addressed during the forum," he concluded.