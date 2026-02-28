Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta to attend Global Baku Forum 2026

28 February 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, José Ramos-Horta, will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 13th Global Baku Forum, scheduled to take place from March 12 to 14, AzerNEWS reports, citing diplomatic sources.

The president will take part in panel discussions addressing pressing global challenges and ongoing international developments within the framework of the forum.

The 13th Global Baku Forum will be held on March 12–14, 2026, under the theme “Bridging Divides in a World in Transition.” Established in 2013 and organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the forum has evolved into a prominent platform bringing together incumbent and former heads of state and government, representatives of international organizations, and leading scholars to discuss regional and global political issues.

This year’s forum coincides with a period of heightened diplomatic activity in the region and is expected to focus primarily on geopolitical transition processes and international security concerns.