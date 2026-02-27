Norway’s $2.2T sovereign wealth fund posts $248B gain last year on tech rally

27 February 2026 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted an annual profit of 2.36 trillion Norwegian kroner (about $248 billion) last year, delivering a 15.1% return as a rally in global stock markets boosted performance, according to the fund's financial results released Friday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

