Azernews.Az

Friday February 27 2026

Norway’s $2.2T sovereign wealth fund posts $248B gain last year on tech rally

27 February 2026 22:41 (UTC+04:00)
Norway’s $2.2T sovereign wealth fund posts $248B gain last year on tech rally

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted an annual profit of 2.36 trillion Norwegian kroner (about $248 billion) last year, delivering a 15.1% return as a rally in global stock markets boosted performance, according to the fund's financial results released Friday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more