Azerbaijan judoka Ömər Rəcəbli reaches Tashkent Grand Slam final

28 February 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan continues to shine on the international judo stage, with one of its athletes securing a spot in the final of the “Grand Slam” tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

AzerNEWS reports that Ömər Rəcəbli (81 kg) has successfully progressed to the final round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Kamran Süleymanov (73 kg), Fidan Əlizadə (63 kg), and Südabə Ağayeva (70 kg) were eliminated today, ending their chances of claiming a medal.

The “Grand Slam” tournament is scheduled to conclude on March 1. Yesterday, Əhməd Yusifov captured the gold medal, while Balabəy Ağayev (both in the 60 kg category) secured silver.

Azerbaijan’s judokas continue to demonstrate their strength and resilience, aiming to bring more medals home from Tashkent.