Azernews.Az

Thursday February 26 2026

Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets soar 1.2 times

26 February 2026 17:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani banks’ net foreign assets soar 1.2 times
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

As of February 1 this year, the net foreign assets of banks in Azerbaijan amounted to 26.648 billion manat (approximately 15.7 billion US dollars), AzerNEWS reports. According to the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA), this represents an increase of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more