WEF President Borge Brende steps down following Epstein-linked inquiry

26 February 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende, announced on Thursday that he is stepping down from his role, weeks after the Forum launched an independent review into his past contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step down as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum. My time here, spanning 8½ years, has been profoundly rewarding ... I believe now is the right moment for the Forum to continue its important work without distractions,” Brende said in a press release.

The WEF stated that its internal probe found “no additional concerns beyond what has been previously disclosed.”

According to the United States Department of Justice, Brende met Epstein on three occasions for business dinners and exchanged text messages with him 27 times until early 2019. In the messages, Brende reportedly referred to Epstein as “my friend.”

Brende, a former Norwegian foreign minister, has led the WEF since 2017, overseeing its annual gatherings of global political and business leaders in Davos. His departure comes at a sensitive time for the organization as it seeks to maintain its reputation and focus amid heightened scrutiny.