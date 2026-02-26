President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Türkiye
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on February 26, AzerNEWS reports.
The head of state congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his birthday, wishing him long life, good health, and success in his future activities.
The President of Türkiye expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations shown.
During the telephone conversation, the heads of state exchanged views on future contacts.
