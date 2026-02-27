Azernews.Az

Private sector drives small increase in Azerbaijani imports

27 February 2026 16:09 (UTC+04:00)
Private sector drives small increase in Azerbaijani imports
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan’s total imports in January 2026 fell sharply compared to the previous year, declining by 750.2 million USD, or 36.6%, to reach 1.302 billion USD, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

