Azerbaijan advises citizens to avoid Iran as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

28 February 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran due to escalating security tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijani nationals currently in Iran are advised, depending on their location, to leave the country via Azerbaijan or Turkiye.

According to a statement shared on the Ministry’s official social media account, citizens are asked to follow safety measures, avoid crowded areas, comply with local authorities’ instructions, and regularly monitor official information sources.

In case of any emergencies, Azerbaijani citizens in Iran are encouraged to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran or the Consulate General in Tabriz through the following channels:

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +98 905 523 01 07 | +98 901 884 55 31

Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +98 901 414 31 57 | +98 935 317 21 01

The warning comes after Israel carried out a preemptive strike on Iranian territory in response to perceived threats, prompting the immediate declaration of a state of emergency across Israel. Both Israel and Iran have closed their airspaces. Reports indicate that the United States is participating in Israel’s strikes against Iran.