Swedish children and teens face gambling problems

27 February 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An increasing number of Swedish children and teenagers are suffering from gambling addiction, often linked to gaming, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a recent report by the Swedish National Audit Office, the measures taken by the government have so far failed to curb the spread of the problem.

Nedim Colon, head of the audit, emphasizes that the current regulatory system is insufficient. There are no specific methods for preventing, detecting, or treating gambling addiction among minors, leaving young people at risk of missing out on essential support.

Digitalization is making the issue worse. Many popular video games feature virtual packages - so-called “loot boxes - which players purchase without knowing their contents. These mechanisms, often tied to real money, blur the line between casual gaming and gambling, making it harder for children to understand the risks involved.

Parents report that their children spend excessive hours on these games. According to the report, municipalities face significant challenges in addressing gambling addiction among teenagers. While special treatment programs exist for adults, similar tools for minors are virtually nonexistent, leaving many young people outside the care system.

It is estimated that over 250,000 Swedes suffer from gambling addiction, and the number continues to rise among the younger population. Experts warn that without early intervention, gambling behaviors formed in adolescence can persist into adulthood, increasing the risk of financial and mental health problems later in life.

Interestingly, some countries, like Belgium and the Netherlands, have started regulating loot boxes as gambling, restricting access for minors. Advocates in Sweden suggest that similar measures could help prevent children from developing harmful gambling habits.