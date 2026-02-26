National judokas to compete at Mostoles Junior European Cup

26 February 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

From February 28 to March 1, young Azerbaijani judokas will take part in the Mostoles Junior European Cup 2026, Spain, AzerNEWS reports.

The competition, organized by the European Judo Union, will see Azerbaijan represented by six athletes across three weight categories.

The Azerbaijani team will feature Chinara Sadigova, Farida Mirzayeva, Aysun Mammadova, and Nurana Hajizade (all competing in the 52 kg category), Vusala Hajiyeva (57 kg), and Nilgun Rzayeva (63 kg).

The national team will be led by Sasha Herkenrat-Vimar, head coach of the women's national squad.

A total of 532 athletes from 23 countries are expected to compete in the tournament, making it a highly competitive event on the European judo calendar.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.